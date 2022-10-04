Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells 6,126 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CRO Rick Rexing sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $21,318.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 343,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 22nd, Rick Rexing sold 2,903 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $10,857.22.

Honest stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 724,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,072. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Honest by 148.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 20.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

