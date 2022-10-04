Insider Selling: Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Angela Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 1,260,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

