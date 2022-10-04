Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells 6,148 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 786,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,687,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 236,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 10.6% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

