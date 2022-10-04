International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,691,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 319,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.36. 32,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

