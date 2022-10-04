International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,862.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 656,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 1,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 34,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,513. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

