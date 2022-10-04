International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $23,530.00.

International Seaways Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of INSW stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 824,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $36.72.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -48.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

