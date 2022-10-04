Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.20

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IAT stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 325.50 ($3.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.73. Invesco Asia Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 298 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 378 ($4.57). The firm has a market cap of £217.61 million and a PE ratio of 493.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Myriam Madden purchased 1,500 shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,785 ($5,781.78). In related news, insider Myriam Madden purchased 1,500 shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,785 ($5,781.78). Also, insider Neil Rogan purchased 8,000 shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79).

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

