Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,021 call options on the company. This is an increase of 316% compared to the typical daily volume of 966 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D during the second quarter worth about $3,847,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Velo3D by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 512,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 322.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 653,003 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Velo3D stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $802.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.03.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

