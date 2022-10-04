Investors Buy Large Volume of Elanco Animal Health Call Options (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 324% compared to the average volume of 4,302 call options.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,364. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.