ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Up 7.9%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 92,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,911,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IS. Wolfe Research began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource Trading Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $182.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,850,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ironSource by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after buying an additional 5,371,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,843,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,600 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $10,325,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.