iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SHY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $86.16.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
