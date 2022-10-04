iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Cut by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.11. 32,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

