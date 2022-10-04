iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.49 on Tuesday, hitting $220.87. The stock had a trading volume of 108,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,284. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

