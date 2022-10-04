iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,249,000 after acquiring an additional 219,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.62 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

