iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Increased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IWS stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.55. 2,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,712. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.62 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.