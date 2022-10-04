iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

