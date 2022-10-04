Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.97. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
