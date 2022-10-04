Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.97. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

