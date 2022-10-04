junca Cash (JCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37,022.00

junca Cash (JCC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, junca Cash has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One junca Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges. junca Cash has a market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $37,022.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

junca Cash Coin Profile

junca Cash’s launch date was June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 129,983,199 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world/#.

Buying and Selling junca Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

