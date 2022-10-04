Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official website is kalmar.io/#. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

