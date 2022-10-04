Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading 10% Higher

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 19.24 and last traded at 19.24. 9,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,479,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 21.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 165.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $275,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

