KeeperDAO Price Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.75 or 0.00131803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,385 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is www.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

