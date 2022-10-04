Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 13.9% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 29,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,287,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 20.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3,166.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.