Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Up to $27.45

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $29.00. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 2,176 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 220,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

