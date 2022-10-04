Legacy Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $13.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,408. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

