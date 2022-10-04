Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $12.60 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.80. 103,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,964. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $203.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

