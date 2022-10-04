Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $399.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

