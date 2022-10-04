Loveless Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 547,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $89.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

