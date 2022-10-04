MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Cap Hits $88.29 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $88.29 million and approximately $2,646.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
MaidSafeCoin Profile
MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.
MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.