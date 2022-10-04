Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130.20 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $130.20 million and $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00032056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

