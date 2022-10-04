Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.97

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 3056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Marlin Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

