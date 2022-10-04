Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 17,433 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.58.

BK stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 107,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

