Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $188,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,567. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

