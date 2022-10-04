Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 6,761 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 88,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

