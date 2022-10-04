MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 178,330 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $568.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.99 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,798,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

