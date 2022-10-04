MetaHash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28,523.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on June 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,701,223,854 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps.The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.