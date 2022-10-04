MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 9.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $246.23 and last traded at $245.49. Approximately 3,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 651,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The company had revenue of $122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 493.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after acquiring an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

