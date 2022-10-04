Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Microtuber has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Microtuber has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.36 or 0.06731020 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00080910 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007039 BTC.

About Microtuber

Microtuber (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Microtuber is https://reddit.com/r/Microtuber and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Microtuber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MyConstant connects investors with borrowers to do business together. Crypto collateral backs investors’ funds while its custodial partner manages the movement of funds and collateral. Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Microtuber should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Microtuber using one of the exchanges listed above.

