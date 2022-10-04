MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $13.26 million and $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00006011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,295.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00273411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00137322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00721591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.00598805 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00242173 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,867,846 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

