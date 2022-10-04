Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.32

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

MBPFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

