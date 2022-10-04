Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $30.78 Million Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 4.82% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $30,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSEARCA:FCG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,735. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $31.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

