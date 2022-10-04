Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky Sells 30,000 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $10,078,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,717,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $9.14 on Tuesday, reaching $348.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,850. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $361.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.