Monavale Price Hits $618.78 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $618.78 or 0.03065721 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $763,632.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monavale Profile

Monavale’s genesis date was November 28th, 2020. Monavale’s total supply is 11,300 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz/homepage. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGITALAX implements an optimized architecture for creating 3D digital fashion that can quickly and simply be deployed directly into any media layer (Gaming, VR, other live 3D content environments). This is called the Digital Fashion Operating System (DFOS). DIGITALAX’s Native ERC-20 Token. $MONA is a utility token that is intrinsically incorporated throughout the protocol’s architecture, serving to further incentivise utility and application in the Player-Creator economy. $MONA is the gas that ties together a triad of interdependence between Players, Developers and Designers in a world that is merging the digital and real.Portions of the DIGITALAX platforms marketplace revenue from the protocol fee charged on the platform will be distributed periodically to the $MONA holders.The official Monavale ticker is “MONA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

