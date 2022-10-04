MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 502 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.51 and a 52-week high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.