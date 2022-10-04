MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 502 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.51 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

