MONK Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.09 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $5,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000331 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 159,890,485 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.