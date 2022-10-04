Moonriver Market Capitalization Reaches $125.61 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $125.61 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $11.97 or 0.00059043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,493,649 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

