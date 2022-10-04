Morgan Stanley Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $81.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Stock Up 2.8 %

STT stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.89. 18,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,868. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

