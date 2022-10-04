My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $9.33 million and $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004531 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.01597475 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030276 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

