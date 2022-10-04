Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
NRO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 1,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,401. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
