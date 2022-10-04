Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

NRO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 1,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,401. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

