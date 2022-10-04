Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Up 10.4%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.98 and last traded at 2.98. Approximately 10,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,343,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIND shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of 3.22 and a 200-day moving average of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.10. The business had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,152,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,121,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 175,231 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

