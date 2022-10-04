NFTLootBox 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,030.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $16,897.00 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com. The official website for NFTLootBox is www.nftlootbox.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

